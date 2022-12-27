Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 137.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 3.6% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 8,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in Sysco by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 19.1% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY opened at $78.09 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The firm has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. The company had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 69.50%.

SYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

