Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Sells 318 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 54,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 41,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 18,867 shares during the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. grew its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 129.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 65,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 36,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 2,527.9% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FEZ stock opened at $38.86 on Tuesday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.13 and a fifty-two week high of $47.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.42.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

