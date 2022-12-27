Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Sells 38 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. cut its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 62.7% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 429.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 308,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $136,088,000 after purchasing an additional 250,058 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:LMT opened at $483.29 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $347.00 and a 1-year high of $498.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $477.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $437.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 55.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $506.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $477.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.