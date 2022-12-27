Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Sells 517 Shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. owned 0.17% of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $184,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period.

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CZA opened at $88.79 on Tuesday. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.15 and a fifty-two week high of $97.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.14.

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

