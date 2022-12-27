Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Sells 97 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,624,000. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 194.7% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $242.26 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.13.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

