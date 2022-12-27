HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,014 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $110.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.82.

Shares of PPG opened at $126.72 on Tuesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $177.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.18.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.87%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

