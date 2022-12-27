HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 435 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at $7,471,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BlackRock Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.21.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $703.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $690.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $654.90. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $929.05. The stock has a market cap of $105.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.30.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 53.79%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

