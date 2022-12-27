HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Astor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% during the first quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 688.6% in the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 30,562 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.20. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

