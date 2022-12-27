HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,203 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $1,006,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $549,346,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $321,036,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $267,791,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on SHEL shares. Grupo Santander downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.32) to GBX 2,987 ($36.05) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.00) to GBX 2,950 ($35.60) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.52) to GBX 2,922 ($35.26) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shell presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,161.63.

Shell Price Performance

SHEL opened at $57.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $207.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.69. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $43.25 and a 12-month high of $61.67.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $98.76 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. Research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.45%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

