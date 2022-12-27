HB Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,987 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 116,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 34,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $68,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE:DAL opened at $33.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 301.45 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.25.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.05). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

