HB Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Humana by 74.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Humana by 12.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Humana during the third quarter worth about $634,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Humana by 34.0% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Humana by 50.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total value of $5,095,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,612,919.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Humana news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total transaction of $6,310,510.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,780.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total transaction of $5,095,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,612,919.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,570 shares of company stock worth $27,938,777 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Humana Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.53.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $513.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $532.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $499.18. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $571.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $65.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.80 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

