HB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth about $2,523,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 13.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 47.9% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Linde by 8.8% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $322.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.35.

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN opened at $329.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.28. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.90%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

