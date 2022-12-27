HB Wealth Management LLC Has $1 Million Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 133.3% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 14,509.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033,911 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 290.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Nucor in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,450 shares of company stock worth $1,145,280 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.11.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $136.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The stock has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.12 and its 200 day moving average is $128.50.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.28 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 28.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 6.29%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

