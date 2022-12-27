HB Wealth Management LLC Has $4.39 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,614 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 340.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock opened at $38.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $161.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.66 and a 200-day moving average of $42.19.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

