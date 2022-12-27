HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 234 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 13.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 38,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,149,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 32.7% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $436.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $130.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $416.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DE. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.05.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,413,059.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

