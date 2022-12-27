HB Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,348 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 371.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $40.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.96 and a 200 day moving average of $43.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

