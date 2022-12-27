HB Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,454,000 after acquiring an additional 201,455 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYR stock opened at $84.53 on Tuesday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.66 and a 52-week high of $116.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.62.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

