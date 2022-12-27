HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,314 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HDB. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 1,376.7% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,417,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $682,892,000 after buying an additional 11,576,234 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,935,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,075,000 after buying an additional 793,115 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,587,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,987,000 after buying an additional 115,239 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,073,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,807,000 after buying an additional 2,220,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,103,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,012,000 after buying an additional 402,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $66.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.23 and its 200-day moving average is $62.15. The company has a market cap of $123.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $72.20.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 23.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

