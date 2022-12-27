Head to Head Comparison: First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL)

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares First Bancorp and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bancorp 37.91% 16.98% 1.51% Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 32.98% 24.24% 2.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for First Bancorp and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

First Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays an annual dividend of $112.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. First Bancorp pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays out 12.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. First Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

First Bancorp has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Bancorp and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bancorp $96.46 million 3.41 $36.27 million $3.57 8.34 Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach $329.32 million 2.79 $66.34 million $881.19 8.47

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has higher revenue and earnings than First Bancorp. First Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.9% of First Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of First Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach beats First Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Bancorp

The First Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial real estate loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial construction loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and other commercial loans, which include revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment. In addition, it offers municipal loans for capitalized expenditures, construction projects, or tax-anticipation notes; residential term loans that include amortizing home mortgages and construction loans, which include loans for owner-occupied residential construction; home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans, which are amortizing loans to individuals collateralized by automobiles, pleasure crafts, and recreation vehicles, as well as unsecured short-term time notes. Further, the company provides private banking, financial planning, investment management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations, and municipalities, as well as payment processing services. It operates through 18 full-service banking offices in Lincoln, Knox, Waldo, Penobscot, Hancock, and Washington counties in the Mid-Coast, Eastern, and Down East regions of Maine. The company was formerly known as First National Lincoln Corporation and changed its name to The First Bancorp, Inc. in April 2008. The First Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is based in Damariscotta, Maine.

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, money market, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and retirement plans. The company also provides personal, home, small business administration, commercial real estate, real estate and construction, and commercial business loans, as well as lines of credit; financing for residential loans comprising single-family and multifamily loans; and credit, debit, and gift cards. In addition, it offers account management, receivables and payables, and risk management services; and merchant, electronic lockbox, mobile and remote deposit capture, digital wallet, direct deposit, escrow, faith-based and healthcare banking, and other services, as well as online and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 25 branches in Los Angeles, Orange, and Santa Barbara Counties. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach was incorporated in 1907 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

