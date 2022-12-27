Head-To-Head Survey: New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) & Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK)

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) and Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Residential Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A Broadmark Realty Capital 1 2 0 0 1.67

Broadmark Realty Capital has a consensus price target of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 40.37%. Given Broadmark Realty Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Broadmark Realty Capital is more favorable than New Residential Investment.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Residential Investment $3.62 billion 1.40 $772.23 million $2.26 4.82 Broadmark Realty Capital $120.54 million 4.12 $82.49 million $0.45 8.31

New Residential Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Broadmark Realty Capital. New Residential Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Broadmark Realty Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Residential Investment 28.82% 13.84% 1.95% Broadmark Realty Capital 50.34% 6.86% 6.18%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.5% of New Residential Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of Broadmark Realty Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of New Residential Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Broadmark Realty Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

New Residential Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. Broadmark Realty Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.2%. New Residential Investment pays out 44.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Broadmark Realty Capital pays out 93.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. New Residential Investment has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

New Residential Investment has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadmark Realty Capital has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Broadmark Realty Capital beats New Residential Investment on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. New Residential Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

