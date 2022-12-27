Heron Bay Capital Management Sells 18,048 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Heron Bay Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,048 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Pfizer by 3,059.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,698,000 after buying an additional 37,310,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,801,210,000 after buying an additional 13,790,348 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $311,238,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PFE. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE PFE opened at $51.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $59.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

