Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 on January 18th

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Hersha Hospitality Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Hersha Hospitality Trust has a payout ratio of -40.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Hersha Hospitality Trust to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.3%.

HT stock opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.53. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,708,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,556,000 after purchasing an additional 183,089 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,823,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,536,000 after purchasing an additional 122,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,639,000 after purchasing an additional 17,776 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 787,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,148,000 after purchasing an additional 19,638 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 671,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

HT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.79.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

