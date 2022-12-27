Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,581,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400,094 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 30.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,620,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,050 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 15.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,857,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,577 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,185,760,000 after acquiring an additional 883,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,852,406,000 after purchasing an additional 879,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of brokerages have commented on HON. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.69.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $213.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $143.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $221.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $210.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.82.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.75%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

