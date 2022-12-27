Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 571,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,512 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.83% of Houlihan Lokey worth $43,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 70.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Houlihan Lokey

In other news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 16,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total transaction of $1,526,713.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $497,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 16,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total value of $1,526,713.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,658. Corporate insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HLI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

HLI opened at $89.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.69. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.72. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.18 and a 52 week high of $122.62.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $489.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.32 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 16.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

