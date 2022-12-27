Inlet Private Wealth LLC Acquires 16,443 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,443 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.5% during the third quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 223,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.6% during the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 549,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 13,878 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T opened at $18.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $130.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.29.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. Truist Financial raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.39.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

