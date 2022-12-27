Inlet Private Wealth LLC Has $5.51 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,128 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.6% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.2% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of UPS stock opened at $177.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $153.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.07.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.10.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

