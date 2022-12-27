Inlet Private Wealth LLC Sells 150 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,697 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 32,645 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.9 %

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

COST opened at $462.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $495.44 and its 200 day moving average is $501.47. The stock has a market cap of $205.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COST shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $552.00.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

