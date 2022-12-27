Insight Folios Inc Acquires 1,058 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 3.5% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hayek Kallen Investment Management grew its position in AbbVie by 1.6% in the third quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 32,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 60.2% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 15.3% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ABBV. Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.78.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $163.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.61 and its 200-day moving average is $147.79. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.26 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

