Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,131 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Intel by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $26.09 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.82.

Insider Activity at Intel

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. KGI Securities raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Intel in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Intel to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.