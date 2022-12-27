Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Intel by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1,352.0% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $26.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $107.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.82. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $56.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

