Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,903 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,382,759 shares during the quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 1,352.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $26.09 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day moving average of $31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $107.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

