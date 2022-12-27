International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $794,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,935,000 after acquiring an additional 12,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on IBM shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:IBM opened at $141.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.39, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.90. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

