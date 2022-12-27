International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 5.6% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 52.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the second quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IBM shares. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock opened at $141.65 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The company has a market capitalization of $128.07 billion, a PE ratio of 103.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.90.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 481.76%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

