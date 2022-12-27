Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Shares Bought by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BSCP opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.25. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $21.91.

