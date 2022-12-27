Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) Shares Purchased by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $6,638,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,944,000. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,089,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 473.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 43,867 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA QQQM opened at $110.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.99. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.62 and a fifty-two week high of $166.38.

