Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 70,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 42,324 shares during the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $5,041,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 17,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 57,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BKLN opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $22.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.77.

