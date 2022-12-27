Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,228 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 1.2% of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $15,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 265,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,942,000 after purchasing an additional 24,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,794,000 after purchasing an additional 17,641 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $141.29 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $164.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.88 and its 200-day moving average is $139.83.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

