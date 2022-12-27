Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Position Raised by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 155.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,193 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for 3.3% of WT Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. WT Wealth Management owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $6,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $64.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.41. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $55.99 and a 12 month high of $69.82.

