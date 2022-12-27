iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,222 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.9% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SHY opened at $81.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.82. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.56 and a 52-week high of $85.57.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%.

