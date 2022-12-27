iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO decreased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,491 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISTB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 63.8% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $46.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.79. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $50.46.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend
