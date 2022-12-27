iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,702 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.7% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,220,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,045,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,645 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 62,650,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,815,000 after buying an additional 2,383,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,364,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,321,000 after acquiring an additional 290,163 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,785,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,705,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,443,000 after acquiring an additional 172,185 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA opened at $61.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.79. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

