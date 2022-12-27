iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,708 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $17,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,428,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536,340 shares during the period. Members Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,100,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,052 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,663,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379,012 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,865,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,966 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,326,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,923 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.97 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $114.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.18.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

