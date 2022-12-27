iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Position Decreased by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated trimmed its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 159,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,329,000 after acquiring an additional 68,625 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Wealth CMT bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $935,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 98,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.97 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $114.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.93 and its 200-day moving average is $99.18.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

