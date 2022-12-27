iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Purchased by Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 5.9% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance owned approximately 0.06% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $11,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $84.84 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $108.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.69.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

