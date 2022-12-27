iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Position Increased by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IAU. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 29,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.4% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 8,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 86.9% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 30.1% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 827,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,399,000 after buying an additional 191,600 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $332,000. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $34.11 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $39.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.99.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.