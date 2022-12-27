iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 10,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 7,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 9,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 27,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 17,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM stock opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $50.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.21.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.