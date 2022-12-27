iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stake Lessened by Crew Capital Management Ltd.

Crew Capital Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEM opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.21. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $50.89.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

