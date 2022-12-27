iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,749 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 7.1% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $13,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after buying an additional 7,609 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 116,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,983,000 after purchasing an additional 23,856 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 177,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,792,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $114.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.98. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

