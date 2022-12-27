iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Position Increased by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,363,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,662 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 4.9% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $141,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after buying an additional 7,609 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $245,000. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.8% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 116,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,983,000 after buying an additional 23,856 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.0% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 177,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,792,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL opened at $114.44 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.98.

