iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $215.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.01. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $310.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

